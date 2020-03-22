Bruce: A Warm But Quiet Weather Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a beautiful and warm weekend, there will be no big changes over the next several days.
It’s back to work on Monday and it’s also back to those 80 degree temperatures. Highs surge into the middle 80s for that Monday forecast as humidity levels return to what they have been, quite sticky. There does remain a low end chance for a shower or storm to start the week but that will be the last rain chance for awhile.
Tuesday onward we go totally dry and are likely to see record breaking warmth. Every afternoon highs will jump into the middle to upper 80s which looks to set new records for multiple days next week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 90 on the board by week’s end.
