Local business delivers medical supplies to hospitals around New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tommy Nguyen of Manchu Food Store is delivering medical supplies to hospitals around the New Orleans area.
Hospitals around the country are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment due to the vast increase of coronavirus cases.
“I know the hospitals are needing them, but they don’t know where to buy or who to call, so I purchase them and donate the supplies,” Nguyen said. “Whatever I can do, I do.”
Nguyen is taking steps to try and diminish the shortage by delivering masks and gloves to local hospitals.
So far, they have delivered supplies to Chalmette, the New Orleans East Hospital, West Jefferson, Touro, UMC and East Jefferson. And, they’re not stopping there, the group plans on heading to Slidell for the next round of supply drop-offs on Sunday, March 22.
They also plan on heading out next week to deliver supplies.
“This is what teamwork looks like. We are all in this together. The shortage for the providers that are trying to take care of us was heard and the community is answering, ” Dr. Griggs said.
