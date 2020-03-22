Louisianans asked to submit questions about COVID-19 ahead of special broadcast with governor, health officials

(WAFB) - Louisianans are asked to submit their questions about COVID-19 ahead of a televised discussion with Governor John Bel Edwards and state health officials.
The discussion will air live on WAFB and television stations statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Questions are being accepted until Sunday, March 22.
The special broadcast, called COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response, will feature discussions on medical access, the state’s emergency response, and the impact of the virus on the state’s economy and education system.
“We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis,” said Gov. Edwards. “Some of the information will be new and some will reiterate what we have shared before and all of it will help further underscore the seriousness of this outbreak, what we can all do to help reduce the spread and the resources available to help our communities, our people and our businesses. I’m grateful to LPB and the television and radio stations statewide who are using their platforms to help educate our citizens and make our state as safe as possible. We will get through this by working together and heading the necessary precautions.”
Topics of discussion will include:
- Latest updates on positive cases in La.
- Understanding testing for COVID-19 and state’s capacity
- Resources available for businesses impacted
- Resources for those out of work or who have had their hours reduced
- How the K-12 and higher ed systems are responding
- Information and resources for home learning
- Mental health assistance
The special can also be heard on radio stations. Visit www.lpb.org for a list.
