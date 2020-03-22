NOFD: 2-alarm fire in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Dept. battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday night in Gert Town.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 7800 block of Olive Street.
Once on scene, firefighters found a two story apartment complex containing four units on fire at the rear .
Only one apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, 7816 apartment B up stairs.
Three adults and one child were home at the time of the fire. All escaped, but one adult male was transported by EMS with mild smoke inhalation to an area hospital. The fire started down stairs in one of the vacant apartments then spread to the up stairs apartments.
There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.