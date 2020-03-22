NOPD: Host a large crowd, your business could be shut down permanently

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has put together a special team to stop illegal gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents are asked to call 311, not 911, if they see a large gathering of more than 10 people.
The NOPD is working with the city’s safety and permits department.
Businesses that allow large gatherings will risk using their license to operate in New Orleans if they are cited.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana is at least 20, with more than 830 cases.
Most of the patients are in the New Orleans area.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards have issued Stay at Home orders, meaning people should only leave their homes for critical business.
Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and other businesses that provide essential needs will remain open for now.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.