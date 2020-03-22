Zack: Last day in the 70s ahead of record warmth this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - March has been all about the warmth and humidity so this small break from the 80s this weekend sure is feeling nice but you better enjoy it because a stretch of record breaking temperatures is on the way for the new week.
Sunday’s forecast won’t feature much in the way of a change from the start of the weekend as clouds will dominate along with that chance for a few showers. Once again the coverage of rain will be spotty in nature so expect many dry hours today and if you do get wet, it only looks to be for a short period of time. Highs stay in the upper 70s this afternoon.
It’s back to work on Monday and it’s also back to those 80 degree temperatures. Highs surge into the middle 80s for that Monday forecast as humidity levels return to what they have been, quite sticky. There does remain a low end chance for a shower or storm to start the week but that will be the last rain chance for awhile.
Tuesday onward we go totally dry and are likely to see record breaking warmth. Every afternoon highs will jump into the middle to upper 80s which looks to set new records for multiple days next week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 90 on the board by week’s end.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.