Bruce: A Dry Week Turning Hot With Record Highs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A record-breaking warm to actually hot week is ahead with high temperatures expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.
Dry skies and plenty of sunshine are also in the forecast this week. Patchy fog will be possible each morning as temperatures drop to the 60s north of the lake and the 70s south of the lake.
A weak front will try to bring some lower humidity early Thursday, but it will make little difference in temperatures. The next chance for showers and slightly lower temperatures will come on Sunday as a front arrives.
