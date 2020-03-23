Child care assistance available for essential employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People who are still required to work amid a statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses are getting a helping hand from the Louisiana Department of Education.
The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), will support essential infrastructure employees by offering subsidized care for children age 12 and under at licensed childcare centers or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers.
The Governor's emergency proclamation to close all school facilities does not include childcare and early learning centers. However, state health officials have advised limiting group sizes to 10 or fewer children and adults.
"If you can keep your children at home, please do so," said Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux, echoing guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health. "But we must ensure affordable access to childcare for those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort. Opening CCAP to critical personnel is necessary and important as we fight the spread of COVID-19."
Effective Monday, March 23, families of essential critical infrastructure workers are eligible for CCAP, and their applications will be expedited.
