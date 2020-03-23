’I’m pretty fit, I’m pretty healthy:’ Two local women test positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some local COVID-19 patients have a dire warning for others after testing positive for the virus.
Raquelle Walker said her daughter was initially sick with what she thought was the flu.
"She ended up on her ventilator, and in a medically-induced coma, so the doctors were calling me, and i got the results that she was positive for the virus," Walker said.
Walker said her 27-year-old daughter, Yvonne's condition, rapidly deteorated.
"I was told that she wasn't going to make it. My heart just dropped. It's still unbelievable to me," Walker said.
She said her only pre-existing condition is diabetes.
"No matter the age, my daughter is 27-years-old. Yea, she has diabetes, but yet and still, even if she didn't have diabetes, she contracted this virus and age is no limit," Walker said.
That's why she urges everyone, even those who are young and healthy, to heed local and state officials' rules and stay home.
"My daughter is fighting for her life. I need everybody to understand that this is not a joke. You can joke on facebook about it, you can joke however you want to joke about it, but this situation is not a joke. This is real," Walker said.
Walker said she's getting daily updates from doctors, but is unable to see her daughter.
"That's been the hardest part of it all, and then knowing that that's my child, you know. That's my child, and I can't even see, to just visualize what she's going through, and even just hearing everything she's going through," Walker said.
Another New Orleans woman is fighting the virus from home.
"I had a sudden fever. I mean, sudden. It went up to 101.7 at the time," Tiffany Vega-Gibson said.
Vega-Gibson said she tried to get tested for COVID-19, but was turned away.
"They said I was young and healthy, and that night, my fever went up to 103.8," Vega-Gibson said.
After finally getting tested, her results came back postitive Thursday.
"I go to the gym multiple times a week, I'm pretty fit, I'm pretty healthy, so for me to get sick like this is crazy," Vega-Gibson said.
She said she's been quarantined from her husband and two year old son for ten days, and hopes everyone will take this virus seriously.
“It’s very hard to be separated from my son. It’s the longest period of time I’ve gone without seeing him. Every day, I’m just praying that it gets better,” Vega-Gibson said.
