Louisiana pushes state tax deadlines

With the Coronavirus public health emergency disrupting lives and businesses the Louisiana Department of Revenue says state tax deadlines will now be July 15, 2020. This new deadline will cover all categories with deadlines previously falling between April 15th and May 15th. It will also cover both filings and payment.
“We recognize that the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the lives of Louisiana citizens,” Secretary of Revenue Kimberly Lewis Robinson said. “We believe providing more time to file and pay their taxes can help to ease the stress they might be feeling during this public health emergency.”
This decision follows the announcement from the U.S. Treasury Department last week to move the federal income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Louisiana’s filing extension is automatic for eligible taxes and no extension request is necessary. The department will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the extended July 15 deadline.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay at home order prompting LDR to suspend in-person customer service to help slow the spread of COVID-19. During this public health emergency, LDR recommends all taxpayers take advantage of the online customer service options available on the department’s website, including Louisiana File Online, the state’s free tax filing portal for individual taxpayers.
For more information, read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-009: Income and Franchise Tax Returns and Other Matters Related to COVID-19.