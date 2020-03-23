Small businesses struggle to survive as they wait for federal help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Across the country and here in the New Orleans area, laid off workers are eager for federal help. As Congress debates a stimulus package many are already worried about how to make ends meet.
A long time employee of Mandeville’s Liz‘s Where Y’at restaurant, Tori Peat is used to steady business. But lately, not so much.
“Since coronavirus our sales are lower, we’ve had to layoff a lot of people, and our hours are cut back,” said Peat.
For over a week now the restaurant has been closed, open for takeout only, and Tori and many of her coworkers wonder where the federal help is.
Business is way down and restaurant owner Liz Munson struggles.
“I had to lay off 14 employees,” Munson said. Munson is fortunate, regular customers are still coming by to order takeout.
“I am grateful for the business we’ve been doing because I didn’t think it would be this much,” she said.
But other restaurants Have closed completely, parking lots are empty and Munson says she may seek help from a special $50 billion coronavirus SBA loan package to see her once thriving business through.
“This is imperative to keep these businesses going but be smart about the guidelines,” Munson said.
If and when the assistance money comes through one local CPA says recipients should do all they can to stretch it out.
“Keep it to necessities this and go on for three or four months,” said CPA Doc Mancina.
The package calls for adults earning less than $75,000 to get $1,200 each and $500 per child for those who earn more than $75,000 a year the size of the check would diminish.
Mancina like others is fearful that it may take months for the coronavirus threat to die down and businesses to recover
"If you get this check after Congress figures it out, use it wisely because you’re gonna need this cash to get through this crisis,” Mancina said.
For many survival From the disease and its economic guy punch,is the name of the game.
“Keeping focused on not spending ...we don’t know how long this will last,” said Peat.
At this point they say any federal assistance would help.
Munson says she has been able to access assistance through her local bank as well as the Louisiana restaurant Association but she believes More will be needed In the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.