St. James Parish has active community spread of COVID-19, leaders say

By Chris Finch | March 23, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. James Parish leaders said the parish now has an active community spread.

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed eight positive COVID-19 cases and one death there.

COVID-19 patients are being treated in multiple parishes. Patients being treated at St. James Parish Hospital are in isolation. Those discharged home have been educated how to effectively quarantine.

“The CDC considers a virus community spread if people have been affected in a certain area and some are unsure how or where they contracted the disease,” said Mary Ellen Pratt, St. James Parish Hospital CEO.

As reported by the CDC, COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person—typically 6 feet or closer to another person—coughs or sneezes.

“The spread of COVID-19 in our parish is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this moment and encouraging our residents to practice social distancing,” said Pete Dufresne, St. James Parish President.

