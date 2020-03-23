Study suggests coronavirus doesn’t impact children severely

“I don’t think the precautions really are different from other kids, I think everyone at this point in the outbreak, when there is such a high level of community spread in the Greater New Orleans region need to be concerned. I think anytime you leave your house to be quite honest there is risk in that and that is why you see the Mayor, the Parish President, and the Governor all saying quite firmly, we want people to stay at home, we want people to stay at home so we can stop the spread,” said Kanter.