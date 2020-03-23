Study suggests coronavirus doesn’t impact children severely

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health says a small number of children have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the state, but health officials believe many more are infected with mild or even no symptoms. And, they’re likely acting as vectors.
“So, in young kids it could be quite possible that they’re infected with COVID and might not show significant symptoms at all but could still transmit that to somebody else,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D., with the Louisiana Department of Health.
A recent study of over 21-hundred pediatric patients who either had confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in China, found that infections in children were generally less severe than those in adults. But, “young children, particularly infants, were vulnerable” to COVID-19 infection.
The Chief Quality Officer of Children’s Hospital of New Orleans says new information coming out of the United States suggests even better news.
“We have new emerging data from our colleagues in both Seattle and New York, that are both a few weeks ahead of us, that suggest although pediatric patients can get novel coronavirus, almost universally they’re not severely affected by this disease and in incredibly rare cases do they even need to be hospitalized,” said Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Chief Quality Officer, Leron Finger, M.D.
The study of patients in China said as of February 8th one child died due to the virus; that was a 14-year-old boy. The study found most of the pediatric cases were mild and there were much fewer severe and critical cases than adult patients.
Kanter stresses it is important for everyone to stay home during this pandemic.
“I don’t think the precautions really are different from other kids, I think everyone at this point in the outbreak, when there is such a high level of community spread in the Greater New Orleans region need to be concerned. I think anytime you leave your house to be quite honest there is risk in that and that is why you see the Mayor, the Parish President, and the Governor all saying quite firmly, we want people to stay at home, we want people to stay at home so we can stop the spread,” said Kanter.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 5 patients under the age of 18 who’ve tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Quality Officer at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans says they’re ready to accept pediatric patients from across the city, state and region in an effort to alleviate the burden on other hospitals.
