TONIGHT AT 10:35: Coronavirus Louisiana with Lee Zurik

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coronavirus and COVID-19 have essentially shut down Louisiana.
Expect to hear from Sen. Bill Cassidy on lawmakers’ efforts to help the American people.
You will also get critical information from an infectious disease specialist and an expert on how this pandemic is affected your finances.
