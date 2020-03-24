Cash no longer being accepted for Causeway Bridge tolls due to COVID-19

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Monday, March 23, the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission will make temporary changes to cash operations of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway toll bridge in order to follow statewide mandates of social distancing to help reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
The changes will be in place until April 22, 2020.
Motorists who do not have an active toll tag and intend to use cash must use lane 3 and will be sent an invoice in the mail for the price of the toll.
To save 40 percent on the invoice, the commission is asking motorists to consider obtaining a toll tag by going to www.thecauseway.us or contacting the tag office at (985) 674-3641.
