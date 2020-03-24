Community rallies for 3-year-old’s canceled birthday party in Maine

March 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 12:51 PM

East Sangerville, ME (WABI)- Coronavirus couldn’t crush a 3-year-old’s birthday party in Maine.

Owen Cookson was looking forward to his celebration for months. But, understandably, parents of all of the invited kids cancelled amid concerns about the virus.

When the community of East Sangerville Grange found out what happened, they decided to give young Owen the birthday fanfare he deserved.

Owen’s dad posted a Facebook video Sunday of a vehicle parade in front of their house.

The smile on Owen's face says it all.

Owen’s dad believes it’s the best present his son could have received and a true testament to how caring community is in times of crisis.

“Maybe we should all join birthday parades and remember that we are all a community and even with social distancing, we can support each other,” wrote Benjamin Cookson on Facebook.

Thank you to our dear friends for helping to celebrate Owens birthday. What do you do during social distancing. Throw the birthday boy a parade! He loved it. He keeps asking to go back for more parade. We feel so blessed to have the best friends in the world! Happy birthday Owen! The reason for the parade... coronavirus kept all his little friends away. This was the best gift he could have gotten!

Posted by Shaw Road Farm on Sunday, March 22, 2020

