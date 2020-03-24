COVID-19 could be tough on kidney patients, dialysis centers make adjustments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Almost half a million people in Louisiana are known to have kidney disease and healthcare professionals say the novel coronavirus could be harder on them. With that in mind, local healthcare providers are taking steps to help keep as many kidney patients as possible from needing to go to a hospital as cases of COVID-19 are growing.
Dr. Jill Lindberg is a local nephrologist, which is a specialist in kidney disease.
"The main challenges that we are dealing with is a very large kidney disease population, at various levels of kidney disease,” said Lindberg.
She agrees that COVID-19 could be much tougher on people suffering from kidney disease.
"Yes, it is harder because they have marked, decreased inability to fight infections in general because their immune system is suppressed,” said Lindberg.
The National Kidney Foundation says kidney patients are among the high-risk groups of people with chronic medical conditions who may experience more serious COVID-19 illness.
Lindberg, who also works with patients from Mississippi, discussed how kidney disease affects a patient’s blood.
“When you have kidney disease your blood is not perfectly clean of toxins and before you’re even on dialysis that can suppress your immune system slightly,” said Lindberg. “And then once you’re on dialysis, remember that dialysis only provides some cleaning of the blood, it’s not perfect like a perfect functioning kidney.”
She says people who have had kidney transplants are at-risk, too.
"We are dealing with a whole other group on immuno-suppression [drugs] for preventing their transplant rejection,” Lindberg stated.
Jeff Hopper, Chairman of the Board for the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana said hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana have kidney ailments.
"Currently, in the state of Louisiana there's over 460,000 patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. And we also see over 16,000 dialysis patients as well in the state,” Hopper said.
He urged everyone receiving dialysis to continue their treatments despite the pandemic.
"While kidney patients are being encouraged to stay home and avoid crowds during the outbreak those treated with in-center hemodialysis must also continue their scheduled dialysis clinic treatments,” said Hopper.
Lindberg said patients at outpatient dialysis centers are having their temperature taken and that created some issues early on when some patients were found to have a fever.
"We could not dialyze them next to healthy patients in the dialysis unit in this immuno-compromised patient setting,” she said.
Lindberg says as a result some of those patients began showing up at area hospitals and required isolation.
"When they are found at the door in their outpatient unit to have a temperature of 100.4 or greater, or a cough or shortness of breath initially they were all showing up at the hospital. That was overloading much needed hospital beds for very sick patients with this disease,” she said.
But now Lindberg says that has been remedied.
"Recently, we’ve begun to relieve that problem as all the dialysis companies in the area with various hard work from their staffs and nephrologists in the area; have set up what we call isolation units,” she said.
She urged kidney disease patients to adhere to their dietary recommendations.
“Because there may be a delay in treatment of a day when we’re trying to shuffle people around in the city, in the area,” said Lindberg. “There is definitely a delay in emergency rooms and we’re really trying to keep them as healthy as possible.”
She said people who are getting dialyzed at home are at an advantage during this healthcare crisis.
“Generally speaking, those are our patients who are in the safest position right now,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg says patients should follow the baseline recommendations from the CDC including frequent hand washing.
And for people without kidney disease who hope not to get it, she advises, “Adequate hydration which is recommended for this virus prevention. My second piece of advice is good healthcare habits, in terms of personal healthcare, good weight control, avoid excess salt and fat,” she said.
