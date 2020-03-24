FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #141 - Saints Free Agency, Week 1

“I think it’s pretty obvious that the Saints viewed him as a better player, more established player, who is already there. As opposed to Vonn Bell, who you are still projecting a bit to see where he’s going to end up being as a player. I still think they are two different players and I think Malcolm Jenkins’ ability to play man to man coverage is worth more than Vonn Bell’s ability in run support. I know that sounds crazy but I think that’s what the Saints value more. Malcolm Jenkins, when you add in his intangibles plus the emergence of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, I think the Saints feel that it is a net gain.”