FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #141 - Saints Free Agency, Week 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ first week of free agency saw expected departures, surprise arrivals and an overall attitude of targeted improvement. Sean Fazende and Garland Gillen run through all of the moves.
Fazende on the Saints bringing Malcolm Jenkins back to New Orleans:
“I think it’s pretty obvious that the Saints viewed him as a better player, more established player, who is already there. As opposed to Vonn Bell, who you are still projecting a bit to see where he’s going to end up being as a player. I still think they are two different players and I think Malcolm Jenkins’ ability to play man to man coverage is worth more than Vonn Bell’s ability in run support. I know that sounds crazy but I think that’s what the Saints value more. Malcolm Jenkins, when you add in his intangibles plus the emergence of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, I think the Saints feel that it is a net gain.”
Fazende on Emmanuel Sanders’ potential in the Saints offense:
“The closest I can compare him to is Brandin Cooks but even then, they’re not the exact same player. Sanders’ ability to separate, ability on double moves, smoothness in and out of breaks. The Saints have not had a quality number two receiver in quite some time.”
