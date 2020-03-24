Louisiana National Guard to assist Second Harvest’s COVID-19 emergency response

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana National Guard is responding to a request for assistance by Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans by deploying 20 service members to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their arrival at the Second Harvest facility is expected at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Deployed members will help with the logistics of emergency food distributions, manufacture and packing of emergency food boxes and meals, security, and other much-needed areas of assistance. The need for food assistance has increased dramatically in just the last couple of weeks due to the closures, social distancing, and loss of employment by many in our community.
