Mandeville parks shut down during first full day of stay-at-home order

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Several Mandeville parks have been shut down as the city goes through its first full day of a stay home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Mandeville Mayor Don Villere said so far, most citizens are adhering to the order.
If you wanted to go to Mandeville Sunset point or the fishing pier you’re out of luck, barricades bar the way as a city stay home order takes full effect.
The order applies to playgrounds on the lakefront as well as at City Hall and on Lamarque Street due to concerns about recreational equipment becoming contaminated. Mandeville‘s trail head is also shut down.
But Mandeville‘s popular lakefront remains open, though large crowds are prohibited.
“I think things are moving as good as they can as we get past this crisis and hopefully will get back to normal in a safe position,” Villere said.
Mandeville‘s Police Department has been instructed to break up any large groups and gather in the areas that are open so far the mayor says citizens have been heeding the warnings.
Mandeville City Hall is also closed due to the coronavirus threat. But they are answering the phones as many city employees work from home.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.