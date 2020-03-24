71 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Tuesday; 53 cases total in South Mississippi

27% of Mississippians with COVID-19 are hospitalized

Health officials in Mississippi reported Tuesday that there are now 320 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. (Source: WXIX)
March 24, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Health officials in Mississippi reported Tuesday that there are now 320 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. Seventy-one new cases were reported Tuesday, up from 45 cases that were reported Monday. Currently, 27% of Mississippians with COVID-19 are hospitalized. The others are able to self-quarantine at home.

South Mississippi now has a total of 53 total cases. Those numbers break down as follows:

  • George County - 1
  • Hancock County - 5
  • Harrison County - 24
  • Jackson County - 10
  • Pearl River County - 13

Click HERE to see a list of other counties reporting cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Mississippi's reported COVID-19 cases by age group (Source: Mississippi State Department of Health)

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing. To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

