New Orleans police and fire departments struggle as personnel tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five New Orleans Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.
The NOPD said Tuesday it has placed an additional 51 employees in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
That number includes personnel who have either come into direct contact with someone who is infected, or someone showing flu-like symptoms.
Three employees have returned to work.
The New Orleans Fire Department said Monday that 54 firefighters have had contact with coronavirus.
The NOFD union leader Aaron Michler was one of those to tested positive for COVID-19.
New Orleans EMS has not responded as to any known cases in their department.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.