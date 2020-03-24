1 person in critical condition after Terrytown shooting

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Terrytown.
At around 5:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Faith Place.
Responding deputies located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is currently listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our investigators at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
