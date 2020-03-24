Record heat possible all week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hot and sunny weather is expected all the way into Friday. Record high temperatures are likely most if not all of the days. Highs will reach the upper 80s. A few spots may touch 90 degrees by Saturday.
By late Saturday a cold front will approach the area and a few showers are possible by afternoon and evening. The rain chances look very slim right now for the weekend.
The good news is that temperatures will return to more typical late March conditions by the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.