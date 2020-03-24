Shelby: More Hot & Humid Days Ahead

Hot and sunny weather is expected all the way into Friday. Record high temperatures are likely most if not all of the days as highs reach the upper 80s each afternoon. A few spots may touch 90 degrees later in the week.
A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. For now, they don’t look like much.
The good news is that temperatures will return to more typical late March conditions by the end of the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.