Twitter video explains why it’s so important to keep social distance and stay home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A video posted to Twitter explains why it's so important to keep social distance and stay home.
Twitter user Toby Morris posted this graphic showing how quickly the virus can spread between people even if you don’t know if you’re sick.
But then the second time around, it shows how effective social distancing and staying at home can be.
It shows what happens if someone works at home, someone doesn’t go to a bbq, someone doesn’t take a trip on a plane, and someone decides to stay home. You can see how that impacts the potential hundreds of people that could be infected and in turn how that could impact a healthcare system that is already overwhelmed in some places.
