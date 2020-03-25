Army Corps of Engineers moves to phase II flood fight procedures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Mississippi River has risen to 15 feet at the Carrollton Gage prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reactivate phase II flood fight procedures.
Along with local levee authorities, the New Orleans District will begin daily patrolling of levees along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to Venice. Increased patrols help ensure the corps’s ability to respond to any problem areas that may develop along the levee system because of the elevated water levels.
When the river is above 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage all subsurface construction within 1,500 feet of the river levees must be suspended unless a waiver is granted by the Corps of Engineers and the local levee district. However, when the river is above 15 feet all waivers are suspended.
While inspectors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local levee districts are in the field please respect current social distancing recommendations in response to COVID-19 by keeping a distance of 6 feet when interacting.
At this time the operational trigger points for the Bonnet Carre Spillway or Morganza Floodway Control Structure are not in the current forecast.
