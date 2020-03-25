CB Janoris Jenkins restructures contract, signs two-year extension with the Saints

CB Janoris Jenkins restructures contract, signs two-year extension with the Saints
Janoris Jenkins joined the Saints late in the 2019 season.
By Garland Gillen | March 25, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins is locked into the Black and Gold through 2022 after a contract restructure and extension.

Jenkins cap hit went from $11 million in 2020, down to $5.05 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. The eight-year veteran signed a two-year, $16.75 million extension.

Jenkins will make $27 million over the next three seasons. He’s expected to start opposite Marshon Lattimore in 2020.

Jenkins played two games with the Saints last season, after being released from the Giants.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.