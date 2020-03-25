Local businesses deliver meals to first responders and truckers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many businesses are taking a major economic hit from the pandemic. Some are keeping busy by delivering food to those on the front lines.
The Gumbo Krewe Restaurant was set to open its doors two weeks ago in Metairie, but instead, the only ones inside, are employees packing over a hundred meals to first responders and truckers.
"This is our front line today. These are the people putting their lives on the line and just working around the clock to save as many lives as they can, and we're just trying to say thanks," Manager Shawn Bradley said.
Bradley said they start early in the morning to prepare.
"The chefs and the line cooks, we all get here about 7:00 in the morning to start getting everything ready. We prepare as much as we can the day before, and then we start cooking it. Everything's cooked in house," Bradley said.
This is not their first time helping out in a crisis.
“We made three trips to ground zero, and then after Katrina, we had just truckloads of food coming to the house and we cook from there and deliver it. As far as New Orleans, we were delivering to the police and fire, cause they were working around the clock at that point,” Bradley said.
Those at the Alario Center test site they delivered to, were grateful after working all morning.
"That's helpful not only just to nourish people's bodies, but it helps to nourish their souls. I mean, this is a community effort where everybody's pulling together, and it's nice to see that happen," Robert Jeanfreau, MedPharmics Medical Director said.
"One of the things that The Gumbo Krewe told us is that they serve by serving those who serve, and that really made an impact on us as a leadership because that's one of our key values," Julian Green, Officer in Command at the Alario Test Center said.
Another local company, CRC Global Solutions also delivered pre-made salads for hospital workers to Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans.
Bradley said he wants to make sure not only first responders are acknowledged, but everyone else performing critical tasks during this pandemic.
“We’re trying to get food to the truckers right now because, without them, our country shuts down in two or three days,” Bradley said.
Bradley said they will be delivering over 100 meals every other day to workers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.