More record heat on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No change at all through Friday. Highs each day will reach the middle and upper 80s and each one of them has the potential to be record highs. A few spots may even hit 90 by the end of the week The best chance is likely Saturday ahead of the cold front.
The front should arrive Saturday night and into Sunday. Very little if any rain is expected. A disturbance may bring some rain showers Monday and Tuesday of next week but don’t get too excited about the chances for significant rain.
Highs should return to more typical levels in the 70s.
