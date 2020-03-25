New Orleans East Hospital opens drive thru COVID-19 testing site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9 a.m., New Orleans East Hospital will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for symptomatic adults (18 and older) on the hospital campus.
“The New Orleans East Hospital has seen an influx of patients like every other healthcare facility throughout the city, region, and world,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital.
Before coming to the hospital, residents are urged to first call the LCMC Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504.962.6202 if you are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, running nose, or any other cold-like symptom. An over the phone screening will be conducted to evaluate if you need to come to the drive thru testing center.
If you are advised to come to the drive thru testing site for further evaluation, on-site screening and testing will be done Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as tests are available.
Residents are asked to keep their windows up on arrival until further instructions are provided. Residents should also have their ID and insurance card ready. Results will be provided via phone within 5-7 business days.
Other testing sites include:
Crescent Care
1631 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117
(504) 821-2601
Ochsner Health Center and Urgent Care - Mid City
4100 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 218-4853
Ochsner Urgent Care - Lakeview
111 Robert E Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 286-2004
Ochsner Urgent Care - Warehouse District
900 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 552-2433
Ochsner Urgent Care - Uptown
4605 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
(504) 891-7676
