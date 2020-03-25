NOFD battles second 3-alarm fire in matter of hours

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans fire fighters are on the scene of a fire at the corner of Washington Avenue and South Dupre.
The fire broke out around 2:45 at a strip mall including 8 businesses. None of the business were open at the time.
57 firefighters are on scene attempting to contain the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
This is the second three alarm fire that firefighters have battled in just a few hours.
Late Tuesday night at an abandoned grocery store in Bywater caught fire.
It broke out just after 10 p.m. at a two story building at the intersection of Piety and Burgundy Streets.
That building and another building were damaged.
21 fire units and 56 firefighters were called in to help put out the spreading flames.
They were able to get it under control by 11:30 Monday night.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
