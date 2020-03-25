Shelby: Record Breaking Heat

Another hot day is on tap as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. This will be the general pattern through Saturday: hot, sunny, and dry.
There is a front sneaking by to our north tonight, and that may push a little drier, cooler air into the area for Thursday morning. Patchy fog is also possible. Don’t get used to that slightly nicer feel, though! Heat and humidity will quickly return.
Saturday may be our best shot at hitting 90 degrees ahead of a nice cold front. Saturday night and early Sunday, a few showers are possible as the front passes. Highs will only top out in the 70s behind the front.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.