Statewide burn ban issued due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A statewide burn ban is now in effect until further notice due to the public health emergency associated with COVID-19.
The burn ban went into effect on Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in place until further notice.
“This burn ban is necessary to supplement the governor’s ‘Stay At Home’ order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 due to the anticipation that there may be an increase in open burning occurring across the state as families look for ways to pass the time at home,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.
To clear up confusion on social media, Browning posted, “Barbecue pits, fire pits and small campfires are permitted during the burn ban when used for brief, recreational purposes. Placing brush materials into a fire pit to burn away for extended periods of time is not."
Although much of the state remains near normal rainfall for this time of year, there are indications of a short-term drought developing in Southeast Louisiana, especially along the coast.
