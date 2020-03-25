Summer in March? A 90 degree day in March could happen for the first time on record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Our weather rarely follows the seasons here in Southeast Louisiana and this year is certainly no different.
March has been warm and honestly that’s an understatement. The month is nearly 10 degrees above normal and if this trend continues it will be the warmest March ever recorded. Those records for the New Orleans International Airport date back to 1946.
Not only has it been warm for the entire month but this week is flirting with some crazy record territory. We have never seen a 90 degree day in the month of March, in fact our earliest 90 degree day on record doesn’t come until April 17. That record was set in 2006.
The FOX 8 forecast calls for a 90 degree day to occur on Saturday which would be a good three weeks ahead of the earliest ever recorded. The average 90 degree day is not until May 19th.
Stay cool!
