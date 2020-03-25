S&WB experiencing meter reader shortage due to COVID-19, customers should expect increased bills

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans’ meter reading team is experiencing severe staff shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While very few employees have tested positive for COVID-19, several additional employees had direct contact with them and are now under precautionary quarantine.
As a result, workers are unable to complete meter reading routes.
The S&WB says it must estimate the water and sewer service bills for customers who were scheduled to have their meters read this week.
To ease the burden on customers, the S&WB will not be assessing new late fees in March and April, and suspension of water service shutoffs will remain in place.
Residents are urged to continue to pay for water and sewer service during this declared emergency.
With many businesses closed to promote social distancing and to keep the city as safe as possible, water and sewer usage will be significantly lower.
Estimates will be based on previous months where businesses operated under normal conditions. As a result, the estimates may not reflect the lower use of the last couple of weeks. When meters can be again, the S&WB will account for these discrepancies and credit those accounts that experienced high estimates.
To estimate a residential bill, the board will:
· Take your four previous readings, two of which are required to be actual readings (not estimates) and,
· Calculate how many gallons of water you use each day on average, then
· Multiply that by the number of days in the present billing period.
If you have fewer than two actual reads in the past four months, the board will estimate your bill. For residential customers, that estimation will be based on 170 gallons a day for each account. This number is based on the typical consumption of SWBNO customers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.