Bruce: More Record Heat On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each afternoon through Saturday. This will likely break more records. In fact, if we hit 90 degrees at the airport in Kenner, that would be the earliest on record. It’s worth noting that the Audubon site did report a late March 90 degree day in 1923.
A cold front will finally arrive over the weekend. A few showers are possible early Sunday, then expect a much nicer feel with temperatures only topping out in the upper 70s.
The nicer feel will last into early next week with a more substantial chance for rain by Tuesday.
