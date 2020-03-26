CP: Two injured after shooting in Covington

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were found injured after a shooting in Covington at the intersection of North Pierce Street and North Columbia Street.
The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital.
The shooting is under investigation and no other information has been provided.
If anyone has any information on the shooting the Covington Police Department asks that you call 985-892-8500. The Crimestoppers line is also available at 504-822-1111.
