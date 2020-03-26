CrescentCare offers walk-in testing for COVID-19

CrescentCare on Elysian Fields in New Orleans is offering testing for coronavirus. (Source: Facebook)
March 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A clinic has opened a new walk-in COVID-19 testing center in the Seventh Ward and St. Roch areas.

CrescentCare began Walk-In testing for COVID-19 at its 1631 Elysian Fields location this week. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CrescentCare will test for the coronavirus following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.

CrescentCare recommends testing if you have a fever and one of the following three symptoms: cough or shortness of breath or sore throat. They ask you bring a picture identification and your insurance card (if you have insurance).

