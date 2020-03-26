Earliest 90 degree day possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat continues with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the week. It’s even possible the airport may hit 90 by Saturday. If so it will be the earliest 90 degree day on record going back to 1946. Audubon Park did hit 90 on March 23 1929 so it’s unprecedented but it is unusual.
Two cold fronts will move through the area over the next week. The first one on Sunday will be very weak and bring maybe a shower or two but it does not look like much.
The second looks a bit stronger with more widespread rain possible by Tuesday with cooler and drier air to usher in April.
