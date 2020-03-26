Family welcomes newborn in St. Tammany Parish amid coronavirus precautions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hospitals around the country have enabled strict protocol regarding visitation and increased security measures due to coronavirus prevention.
Brett and Nikki Tribou, of Mandeville, describe the experience of childbirth during this coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m., Brett and Nikki welcomed their newborn child into the world at St. Tammany Parish Hospital.
Nikki checked herself into the hospital after her contractions began to grow shorter apart and Brett arrived shortly after.
At the hospital, there is only one designated visitor per patient. Upon arrival, Brett had his temperature taken outside of the facility before entering.
They described the experience as not much different than normal birth, aside from the visitor rule. They were also not permitted to leave the room until they were discharged.
Close family members were still able to take a peek at baby Anders Lee Tribou.
The pair visited nearby family members and remained on the other side of the glass door while they admired the newest member of the family.
“We will continue to quarantine mother and children throughout this unique time,” Nikki and Brett said.
