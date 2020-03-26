Hospitals in New Orleans area begin receiving more medical supplies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LCMC Health, which operates University Medical Center and other hospitals in the New Orleans area received a delivery of personal protection equipment and medical supplies on Thursday (March 26), a spokesperson said.
Healthcare teams across the system, which includes Children’s Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center, are treating patients with COVID-19, while also treating other patients in need of traditional care.
“We are so grateful to Governor Edwards for his leadership and recognition of the need for increased supplies that are so essential to those serving on the front-lines of this battle,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. “Truly there were tears of joy this morning at LCMC Health.”
The system received 17 pallets include N95 masks, surgical gowns, and surgical masks. In addition, a supply of ventilators arrived last evening.
“Just as we add more beds to care for patients, bolstering the supply chain with the badly needed equipment will allow us to better care for patients and address the issue of flattening the curve,” said Dr. Heaton, LCMC Health’s President of Clinical and Systems Operations.
Two of LCMC Health’s hospitals are offering screening and testing via drive-thru capabilities, namely West Jefferson Medical Center and New Orleans East Hospital.
