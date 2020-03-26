Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON HOMICIDE-TEENS ARRESTED
3 teenage boys arrested in death of Tucson man last October
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a Tucson man last year. They say two of the boys are 17 years old and the third is 16. Their names aren’t being released by The Associated Press because they are juveniles. Police say the teens are being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the Oct. 26 shooting of 25-year-old Marco Beltran Romero. Police were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision and found a car crashed into multiple block walls of several residences. They say the driver was identified as Romero and he was dead at the scene with signs of gunshot trauma.
Woman accused of arson attempts of her Glendale business
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in an arson attempt at her Glendale business last month. Police say 44-year-old Claudia Ramirez was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure. They say a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the business on Feb. 12. Police say a gasoline can was found partially melted outside the business' door later that same night. Two days later, employees at the business next door reported an overwhelming smell of gasoline through the shared wall. Phoenix TV station ABC15 reports investigators say Ramirez took out a $100,000 insurance policy last October that covered merchandise at her business.
Army Corps of Engineers aids Arizona as virus surge looms
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials from Arizona's health department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spent hours Wednesday scouring a shuttered Phoenix hospital to see how quickly it could be running if a surge of coronavirus cases hits. The state is looking to reopen two closed Phoenix hospitals and convert a specialty hospital. It may need to add up to 13,000 new beds to supplement the 16,000 available now. That means boosting hospital capacity, reopening closed ones and adding big sites at large facilities. The dire predictions come as the number of cases statewide reached 401 Wednesday, up from just 30 a week before.
Sierra Vista woman accused of abusing 21-month-old daughter
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Sierra Vista say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of 24 felony charges related to child abuse involving her baby daughter. They say 25-year-old Melanie Petersen is jailed on suspicion of eight counts each of domestic violence child abuse, domestic violence aggravated assault and endangerment. Police say Petersen was arrested Monday after a pediatric care provider called about injuries on the woman’s 21-month-old daughter. Doctors say the girl was brought in March 12 for a forearm fracture. She was taken to a Tucson hospital where a team of medical professionals specializing in suspected child abuse conducted a full examination. Police say doctors discovered the child had 10 injuries, including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing.
Felon gets prison term for arranging fraudulent gun transfer
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 42-year-old Tucson man faces nearly 16 years in prison after being convicted of arranging to have a friend fraudulently obtain multiple guns held in police custody. A judge this month sentenced Phillip Johnson to 15 years and nine months in prison on convictions for fraud, illegally conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiracy. The state Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said Johnson couldn't legally possess firearms because of prior felony convictions so he recruited the friend to falsely claim he owned the 32 seized guns. Police discovered the scheme and seized the guns while they remained in a van provided by Johnson. Johnson fled from the courthouse before jurors returned guilty verdicts against him and he was arrested in January.
Lawyers seeking release of nonviolent inmates in Tucson jail
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in the county jail in Tucson to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The office of Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall is now examining a list of 139 felony inmates who public defenders say should be released. Officials say 326 COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported in Arizona. No confirmed cases have been reported in jails and prisons. In metro Phoenix, Sheriff Paul Penzone raised the possibility of temporarily suspending the sentences of nonviolent misdemeanor inmates who are allowed to leave jail to go to work.
'Imaginary clock': Governors reject Trump's virus timeline
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors across the nation are rejecting President Donald Trump's new accelerated timeline for reopening the U.S. economy, as they continued to impose more restrictions on travel and public life in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The dismissal of Trump's new timeframe — he said he believes the U.S. could reopen by mid-April — came from both Republicans and Democrats, from leaders struggling to manage hot spots of the outbreak and those still trying to mitigate a further spread.
Arizona appeals court upholds Jodi Arias' murder conviction
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld Jodi Arias’ first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend. Arias' lawyers had argued that a prosecutor's misconduct and a judge's failure to control news coverage deprived her of the right to a fair trial in the high-profile case. The three-member appeals court on Tuesday unanimously concluded that prosecutor Juan Martinez's conduct in the case didn’t outweigh the overwhelming evidence of Arias' guilt. Arias was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.