LSU QB TJ Finley takes his workouts back to Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - With only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this spring. True freshman TJ Finley got a ton of reps with LSU's top weapons. The early enrollee no doubt savoring the opportunity.
“It’s been very fun. I can throw the ball anywhere and Ja’Marr (Chase) will get it. Terrace (Marshall) is one of our speedsters, he’s my deep threat. Another receiver that’s coming up, Racey, he’s been a lot of fun to throw to. So just getting them reps in practice, after practice, just getting that chemistry down these couple of years is going to be fun,” said TJ Finley.
But, all those valuable reps were put on hold with the coronavirus outbreak. The Tigers only logged three practices this spring.
I felt like I was just getting my feet wet. I was just getting comfortable and everything. Show my leadership, show different parts of me. Things I couldn’t show until I knew the playbook. Once spring was coming I was grasping everything, I was rocking-and-rolling. The all of a sudden it stopped. I’m just going to take this period to get better individually," said Finley.
Finley is back here in his hometown of Ponchatoula, getting in workouts at the house, and throwing routes with his little brother, Kody. Who he starred with, with the Green Wave last season.
Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday we get a workout in. Every Tuesday, Thursday, conditioning. Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday I run a mile, run two miles.Since all the gyms are closed I’m doing push-ups, sit-ups, body weights, squats, stuff of that nature. Me and my brother go to the field every other day. He’s been a very good help just standing there, or running routes. Helping me work on the little things to get better," said Finley.
