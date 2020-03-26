3 LSU students have COVID-19, officials report

“While the news of a positive case at LSU is not unexpected given the number of cases now in the state, I know it is cause for concern,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “So, please continue to take care of yourselves by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding travel. And, please take care of your loved ones – especially those who are older or have chronic health conditions – by avoiding those who are most at-risk and staying away from gatherings of more than 10 people.”