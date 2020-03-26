Motorcycle accident in St. Bernard Parish leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed after a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Bernard Parish.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 25 at around 10 a.m.
52-year-old Ronald Besendorfer, of Chalmette, was the victim of the crash.
Besendorfer was driving the motorcycle down LA 46 East near LA 300 before losing control and running off the road, according to the report.
He was not wearing while operating the motorcycle at the time.
The crash is still under investigation and no other details have been provided.
Updates will be posted here.
