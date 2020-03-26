NOPD investigating two overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings overnight that left two women injured.
Police were contacted by a local hospital just after midnight after a woman arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Investigators later learned that the shooting happened near the Louisa Street on-ramp for I-10.
NOPD was called to a second shooting just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Alsace Street.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.