Southeastern Louisiana University postpones commencement

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Leaders at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La. have decided to reschedule commencement until late summer.
The university took input from students before making the decision.
“We are disappointed to delay this special event, but look forward to celebrating your outstanding accomplishments when it is safe to,” the school said on social media.
SLU moved to online classes and remote teaching, like many other schools across the nation, when the COVID-19 outbreak became a pandemic.
An official date has not been set.
