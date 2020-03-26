Two arrested by Houma PD in connection with Lane Park shooting

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Houma Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.
Houma Police were called for a shooting around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Scott Lane. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his facial area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Through their investigation, officers learned that the victim and a friend met up with 18-year-old Torey Thomas to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, another person stole their money from them.
Later, the victim contacted Thomas again and drove to his home to pick him up. Once they arrived at Lane Park where the victim expected to receive the marijuana he purchased, he was approached by 19-year-old Jordan Raymond.
Raymond began speaking to the victim and once he noticed he had a gun, he pulled out his gun and demanded the victim had over his gun. When the victim refused, Raymond shot the victim in the facial area.
The victim fled the scene as other shots were fired at his vehicle.
Raymond was located at his home by Houma Police and was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked with two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Thomas was arrested and booked with one count of conspiracy to distribute CDS I.
