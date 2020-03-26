Zack: More record heat until a weekend cool front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It has been four days in a row of record heat and it looks like we may go for a stretch of six days before a cool front changes things this weekend.
As we round out the week we will once again blow past the old record of 85 on Friday as highs are expected to climb to around 88 during the afternoon hours. There is the chance for some light fog in the morning hours but quickly any fog will dissipate leading us into another hot, dry day.
This weekend a cool front will approach the area but it will take its time moving through. That means get ready for more heat on Saturday as some areas could hit 90 degrees....in March. Now by Saturday night that front will work its way through the area bringing a much needed reprieve from this March heat wave.
The second half of the weekend going into next week brings much more bearable temperatures as highs fall back into the 70s and lower 80s. There could be a round of storms on the way for Tuesday as an even stronger front moves in.
